Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play captures brotherhood
Storytellers: Doug and Sally Weatherston wrote the play, "Theo and His Brother Paul," which will be performed this evening in the Indiana Theatre.Tribune-Star/Mark Bennett Storytellers: Doug and Sally Weatherston wrote the play, "Theo and His Brother Paul," which will be performed this evening in the Indiana Theatre.Tribune-Star/Mark Bennett Months later, the two men ended up in the same room, by chance. An awkward moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|barbara mahurin (Jul '12)
|33 min
|Good boy
|213
|You can now buy Yuengling in Indiana
|1 hr
|Scrooge
|3
|Plans To Starve Out The Old An Poor
|1 hr
|Scrooge
|7
|Anthony Suggs & Jamie Gess
|4 hr
|Suggalicious
|24
|Casey kraemers a thot
|5 hr
|Alan
|2
|There's to many dope sick people on topix!
|5 hr
|Donald
|25
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|5 hr
|justahoosier
|203
|Dunkin Donuts
|8 hr
|Peter
|26
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|1,922
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|9 hr
|DorsettDeal2
|9
|
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|11 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|45
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC