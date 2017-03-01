Mark Bennett: Sight of Eddie Taylor s...

Mark Bennett: Sight of Eddie Taylor selling papers on Wabash was good news to Hauteans

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Mark BennettPermanent spot: A plaque honoring longtime downtown Terre Haute "newsboy" Eddie Taylor received a new home on Feb. 24 - the exterior wall of The Corner Grind coffee shop at Seventh and Wabash. Taylor peddled papers there for more than 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hud judy (Aug '15) 4 min T a ytayhater 22
What is Union Hosptial hiding 19 min Hell on Wheels 16
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 1 hr iloveblackyogapants 4
Brittany Feeney. 1 hr lola23 1
40-60 in Verve brawl 1 hr yourmomsdildo 37
Adrian chalos 2 hr Baffled 1
Serious Question 2 hr Wouldyou 1
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 3 hr Bernard 10
Mayor gets redevelopment $ 7 hr Ferguson here we ... 29
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr Master-bates 1,913
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 18 hr Cletus 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC