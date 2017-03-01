Mark Bennett: Attacking opioid epidemic a complex task
Tribune-Star/Jim AvelisLifesaver: Terre Haute Fire Department Capt. Robert Eberhardt shows a single dose of Narcan, an opioid neutralizer used in case of overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|16 min
|Geena
|50
|All Liberals Are Very Mentaly Sick!
|26 min
|Timothy McVeigh
|3
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|28 min
|Citizen Raising Cain
|3
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|31 min
|Wow
|26
|Duke has to borrow again
|44 min
|Observer
|7
|Azar or Auler
|45 min
|Observer
|6
|There's to many dope sick people on topix!
|47 min
|The Donald
|15
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|4 hr
|Jimmy Hoffa
|60
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|Lynnie
|29
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Isu
|1,918
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC