Man sought after son brings cocaine to elementary school

Authorities say cocaine was found in the pockets of an Indiana elementary student who told them he wore his father's jeans to school. The Herald-Bulletin reports the father of the student at Erskine Elementary School in Anderson is wanted on charges of dealing cocaine and neglect after the March 9 discovery.

