Man shot, critically injured in front of Chicago courthouse

Read more: Tribune-Star

Chicago police say a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot six times as he walked up the steps of the county courthouse on the city's West Side. Police say the shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. Monday outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse when someone pulled up in a white van and opened fire.

