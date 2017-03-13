Man dies after fight in Terre Haute, another apprehended and charged
Terre Haute Police quickly arrested a suspect following an apparent homicide overnight on the city's north side but are seeking additional information. Eddie Jermaine Stewart, 42, is being held in the Vigo County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the death of Carlos Vincent, 52. Minutes after getting the call, officers responding to a report of shots fired and a stabbing at the Dew Drop Inn, 1805 N. 19th Street, stopped a car matching the description of one seen fleeing the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|car detailing (Jul '14)
|14 min
|Dugger
|8
|Superintendent Tanoos, Mayor Bennett ditch day ...
|31 min
|THN
|19
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|32 min
|Wondering
|7
|Stupid west T chicks
|35 min
|Eatme123
|7
|Shane Moore
|50 min
|Seth
|3
|Is the smeller really the feller?
|52 min
|Am I the feller
|8
|Is dreiser square apartments nice looking?.
|52 min
|TEVINHUTCHINSMONEY17
|5
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC