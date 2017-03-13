Man dies after fight in Terre Haute, another apprehended and charged

Terre Haute Police quickly arrested a suspect following an apparent homicide overnight on the city's north side but are seeking additional information. Eddie Jermaine Stewart, 42, is being held in the Vigo County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the death of Carlos Vincent, 52. Minutes after getting the call, officers responding to a report of shots fired and a stabbing at the Dew Drop Inn, 1805 N. 19th Street, stopped a car matching the description of one seen fleeing the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.