Man arrested for apparent unprovoked attack at Warren Village

Indiana State Police have made an arrest in a shooting at Warren Village, a Terre Haute Housing Authority facility at 1300 N. 25th Street. Troopers arrested Charles Dishon, of Terre Haute, for what a news release described as an apparent unprovoked assault on another man on Feb. 22. Dishon, 32, was taken into custody at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was treated for injuries sustained in an altercation with Steven Hall, 60, of Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.