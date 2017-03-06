Man arrested for apparent unprovoked attack at Warren Village
Indiana State Police have made an arrest in a shooting at Warren Village, a Terre Haute Housing Authority facility at 1300 N. 25th Street. Troopers arrested Charles Dishon, of Terre Haute, for what a news release described as an apparent unprovoked assault on another man on Feb. 22. Dishon, 32, was taken into custody at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was treated for injuries sustained in an altercation with Steven Hall, 60, of Terre Haute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People Who Are Getting Food Stamps Should Be Dr...
|2 min
|GetAJob
|5
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|3 min
|Pandygirl
|125
|Student group offering white only CPR classes
|8 min
|No CPR For You
|2
|Prostitution arrests
|11 min
|Anthony Weiner
|12
|John Kirkman
|12 min
|Classmate
|1
|Jamie Lynn Gillie 14 yr.old Cold Case of a 3 yr...
|39 min
|Wanted man
|1
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|39 min
|JoeBlow
|42
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|1 hr
|VCSC
|35
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|9 hr
|Marla
|52
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Gracie
|1,920
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC