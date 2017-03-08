Man arrested after truck crashes into...

Man arrested after truck crashes into house

Jeffery Hayman, 60, was not injured during the Sunday night crash on US 136 west of Covington near the Indiana-Illinois state line. The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department sent deputies Dan Whallon and Brian Fagg to the scene after a 911 call reporting the crash at 9:41 p.m. The deputies found a 2009 Ford crash into the north side of a house.

