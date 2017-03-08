Man arrested after truck crashes into house
Jeffery Hayman, 60, was not injured during the Sunday night crash on US 136 west of Covington near the Indiana-Illinois state line. The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department sent deputies Dan Whallon and Brian Fagg to the scene after a 911 call reporting the crash at 9:41 p.m. The deputies found a 2009 Ford crash into the north side of a house.
