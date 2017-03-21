Man Accused Of Impersonating An Offic...

Man Accused Of Impersonating An Officer Appears In Court

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

A Terre Haute man accused of impersonating a Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Duke's masterstroke 10 min Taxpayers 3
Steve Weatherford steroid abuser & narcissist (Aug '14) 11 min Josh 15
Ladies massages 23 min Yes 2
who are you? 24 min likereally 1
Does anybody know Steve Rardin? (May '16) 47 min Killerbella32 16
Mickey Mouse (Feb '13) 50 min Mickula 124
Just found a shark in my crawl space (Apr '14) 57 min Shark school 12
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 2 hr Lol 74
Judy Anderson needs to go 4 hr Stop 22
Meth dealers 7 hr Knowing 22
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC