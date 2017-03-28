There are on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 17 hrs ago, titled Man Accused Of Hitting Officer Will Be Allowed To Represent.... In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

A Terre Haute man facing charges for allegedly hitting an Indiana State University Police officer will represent himself during his trial that starts May 9th. 80 year old Claude F. Hudson was arrested Jan. 30 at a book signing event on campus with ISU guest speaker Elizabeth Smart.

