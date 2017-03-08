Man accused of eating girlfriend to get mental evaluations
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 17 hrs ago, titled Man accused of eating girlfriend to get mental evaluations. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014 will undergo psychiatric evaluations, despite his insistence that he's competent for trial. Defense lawyers say Joseph Oberhansley can't consult with them or understand court proceedings.
#1 11 hrs ago
Wow
