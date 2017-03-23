Lynn's keeping it real, 1877 style

Lynn's keeping it real, 1877 style

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake A cherry on top: Debbie Hostetler makes a sundae in the soda fountain at Lynn's Pharmacy. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake No small task: The Hostetler family, which owns and operates Lynn's Pharmacy, has been working to restore the 130-year-old building that has housed the family business since 1970.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
george azar is a do nothing 34 min Now now now 4
Do you wipe? (May '13) 35 min Toilet tongs 16
My Dad Married My Sister Which Is My Aunt 37 min Jennings 4
trash 46 min xxx 1
Good work ethics, how do we return to them? 53 min just heard good news 5
gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ... 3 hr Abc 53
school board is worthless 4 hr Anderson 4
Judy Anderson needs to go 5 hr Anderson 31
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC