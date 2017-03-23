Lynn's keeping it real, 1877 style

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake A cherry on top: Debbie Hostetler makes a sundae in the soda fountain at Lynn's Pharmacy. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake No small task: The Hostetler family, which owns and operates Lynn's Pharmacy, has been working to restore the 130-year-old building that has housed the family business since 1970.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.