'Listening session' Monday on new Vigo Jail

12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Vigo County residents on Monday will have another chance to speak out on plans for a new county jail and security complex. County Councilman Brendan Kearns, D-at large, will host a "listening session" at 6 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.

