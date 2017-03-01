'Listening session' Monday on new Vigo Jail
Vigo County residents on Monday will have another chance to speak out on plans for a new county jail and security complex. County Councilman Brendan Kearns, D-at large, will host a "listening session" at 6 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.
