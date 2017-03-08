Legislators hit nails on the head

Legislators hit nails on the head

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

CNHI News ServiceState Rep. Dave Heine, R-New Haven, left, works on framing for a house with Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, second from left, and others. Legislators helped start a Habitat for Humanity home next to the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People Who Are Getting Food Stamps Should Be Dr... 44 min Reslly 8
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 49 min Alwaysintheknow 201
Dunkin Donuts 50 min Peter 26
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 59 min iloveblackyogapants 1,922
Brian Frye pills 1 hr Pissedfriend 1
Prostitution arrests 1 hr Iwantin2 16
New wave pro wrestling sucks (Mar '16) 1 hr You need a life 10
Name some slutty b*tches from West T 2 hr Tom 20
New schools for Vigo County?! 4 hr iloveblackyogapants 45
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC