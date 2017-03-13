Legislation takes aim at ransomware attacks
Hackers who break into computer systems and demand at least $50,000 in a ransom could be charged with a Level 5 felony under a bill in the Indiana House. Under House Bill 1444, the charge could become a Level 6 felony, which is the lowest level of felonies in Indiana, if the hacker prevents the owner of the computer system from accessing the computer or any files.
