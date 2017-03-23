Lawyer appointed, court date set for ...

Lawyer appointed, court date set for murder defendant

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Eddie Jermaine Stewart, 42, made his initial appearance via video conference Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6, where Judge Michael Lewis appointed public defender Michael Slagle to represent Stewart. Stewart's next court appearance was set for 1:30 p.m. March 30. He remains held without bond in Vigo County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ... 10 min Annoyed 21
How Does The Terre Haute Drug Task Force Work? 19 min EnquiringMind 1
Honest... What do you think Terre Hautes financ... 34 min Cracken 20
fast sluts 48 min Who cares 2
Too much wine 1 hr Animal sounds 1
News Woman accused of sexual misconduct with minor, ... 1 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 20
Freebirds (Sep '12) 1 hr Joke 13
Jon Swaner Post 3 hr Hulk 5
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 4 hr Friend 76
Judy Anderson needs to go 4 hr Nate 28
Meth dealers 6 hr Know it all 25
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC