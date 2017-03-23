Lawyer appointed, court date set for murder defendant
Eddie Jermaine Stewart, 42, made his initial appearance via video conference Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6, where Judge Michael Lewis appointed public defender Michael Slagle to represent Stewart. Stewart's next court appearance was set for 1:30 p.m. March 30. He remains held without bond in Vigo County Jail.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ...
|10 min
|Annoyed
|21
|How Does The Terre Haute Drug Task Force Work?
|19 min
|EnquiringMind
|1
|Honest... What do you think Terre Hautes financ...
|34 min
|Cracken
|20
|fast sluts
|48 min
|Who cares
|2
|Too much wine
|1 hr
|Animal sounds
|1
|Woman accused of sexual misconduct with minor, ...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|20
|Freebirds (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Joke
|13
|Jon Swaner Post
|3 hr
|Hulk
|5
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Friend
|76
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|4 hr
|Nate
|28
|
|Meth dealers
|6 hr
|Know it all
|25
