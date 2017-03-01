Law change may give Vigo a bit more income
While Vigo County officials work on how to pay for a new Vigo County jail, a 2015 state law effective this year may provide a small boost in income tax revenue. House Enrolled Act 1485, passed in 2015, combined county adjusted gross income tax, county option income tax and county economic development income taxes into one combined local income tax effective Jan. 1 this year.
