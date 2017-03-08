Judge rules Indiana school's live Nativity unconstitutional
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Judge rules Indiana school's live Nativity unconstitutional. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A federal judge says live Nativity scenes an Indiana school district once staged during its annual holiday pageant violated the U.S. Constitution. The Elkhart Truth reports the judge issued a ruling Monday in finding that Concord Community Schools' 2014 show and its originally planned 2015 show violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 Yesterday
Judge is a lunatic, Period.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Frye pills
|4 min
|Yummm
|4
|Adrian chalos
|12 min
|Adrian
|6
|Burger King Wabash
|32 min
|How boh dat
|14
|Andy Clark
|44 min
|Wtf
|2
|Liberals Training For Civil War
|44 min
|Jose
|2
|Ryan Beck
|1 hr
|Chuck
|1
|Jessica switzer
|1 hr
|Winston20
|2
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|G men
|1,924
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|4 hr
|Pandy
|204
|Dunkin Donuts
|12 hr
|Peter
|26
|
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|14 hr
|DorsettDeal2
|9
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|16 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|45
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC