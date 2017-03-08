Judge rules Indiana school's live Nat...

Judge rules Indiana school's live Nativity unconstitutional

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Judge rules Indiana school's live Nativity unconstitutional. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A federal judge says live Nativity scenes an Indiana school district once staged during its annual holiday pageant violated the U.S. Constitution. The Elkhart Truth reports the judge issued a ruling Monday in finding that Concord Community Schools' 2014 show and its originally planned 2015 show violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause.

Jeff

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Yesterday
Judge is a lunatic, Period.

Terre Haute, IN

