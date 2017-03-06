ISU, Terre Haute celebrate Human Rights Day
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza A story of water protectors: Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo discusses her photographic documentary project about the Dakota pipeline during her presentation for the 16th annual Human Rights Day on Tuesday at Indiana State University. Merilyn Brown, an attorney with expertise in the Fair Housing Act, spoke to students Tuesday during Human Rights Day events at Indiana State University.
