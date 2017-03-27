ISU coaching legend McNichols honored at Statehouse
John McNichols, the longest tenured and most decorated coach in Indiana State University's history in any sport, was honored this afternoon at the Indiana Statehouse. McNichols died Dec. 21 due to complications from a stroke; he was 66. He was in his 34th season as men's track and field and cross country coach and his 28th as coordinator of both the men's and the women's programs in both sports.
