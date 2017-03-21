Indiana man held after fatal attack on his father, 80
A central Indiana man faces strangulation and battery charges after police say he attacked his 80-year-old father, who died days later. Forty-eight-year-old James Buchanan Jr. was arrested March 13 after police found his father unresponsive on the floor of his Lebanon home suffering from apparent trauma.
|
