Indiana man held after fatal attack on his father, 80

A central Indiana man faces strangulation and battery charges after police say he attacked his 80-year-old father, who died days later. Forty-eight-year-old James Buchanan Jr. was arrested March 13 after police found his father unresponsive on the floor of his Lebanon home suffering from apparent trauma.

