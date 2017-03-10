Indiana man convicted of killing 5 pe...

Indiana man convicted of killing 5 people wins appeal

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled last week that a Franklin County court should consider David Ison's 2015 petition that argues he had ineffective counsel and questions whether his guilty plea was voluntary. The appellate court ruled the lower court erred when it found the only petition properly pending before it was Ison's original 2014 filing that didn't make those claims.

Terre Haute, IN

