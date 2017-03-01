Indiana judge rejects man's plea deal...

Indiana judge rejects man's plea deal in crash that killed 3

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A western Indiana judge has rejected a man's plea agreement in a one-vehicle crash that killed his three teenage passengers in 2015. Vermillion Circuit Court Judge Bruce Stengel notified prosecutors and attorneys for 20-year-old Ethan N. Lee on Thursday that he would not accept the plea deal the Cayuga man entered last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im in love with Forest..Forest Gump 1 hr JustAHoosier2uc 4
Two Face BITCHES In Terre Haute 1 hr JustAHoosier2uc 4
Another Day In Sin City 1 hr JustAHoosier2uc 4
There's to many dope sick people on topix! 1 hr JustAHoosier2uc 2
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 2 hr TerrysAMolester 49
70 the new 60? 3 hr Shonuff 4
Bats 3 hr Itcy balls 2
40-60 in Verve brawl 3 hr Itcy balls 44
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 6 hr Xxx 26
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 8 hr Iknowthings 23
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 10 hr goad teef 1,915
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC