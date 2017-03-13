Indiana fires men's basketball coach Tom Crean

AP file/Nati HarnikLimited in workouts: Indiana coach Tom Crean has a lot of players returning from offseason surgeries or limited in offseason workouts because of injuries as the Hoosiers open their bid for a fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 in six seasons. AP file/Nati HarnikLimited in workouts: Indiana coach Tom Crean has a lot of players returning from offseason surgeries or limited in offseason workouts because of injuries as the Hoosiers open their bid for a fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 in six seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.