Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students at dances

A southwestern Indiana school district is cracking down on underage drinking by requiring all students to pass a Breathalyzer test before they can attend school-sponsored dances. The South Gibson School Corp. board on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $16,000 to buy 40 Breathalyzer devices for the district's new alcohol-testing effort.

