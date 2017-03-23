Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students at dances
A southwestern Indiana school district is cracking down on underage drinking by requiring all students to pass a Breathalyzer test before they can attend school-sponsored dances.
A southwestern Indiana school district is cracking down on underage drinking by requiring all students to pass a Breathalyzer test before they can attend school-sponsored dances. The South Gibson School Corp. board on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $16,000 to buy 40 Breathalyzer devices for the district's new alcohol-testing effort.
#1 9 hrs ago
So why don't they use them to test people before going to see a ball game? Seems like a lot of money to spend just to test people before a dance!
