Indiana American to flush water mains
Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the company's Terre Haute service area from April 2 to May 14. The company conducts the annual maintenance program to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational, the company said. No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waitresses don't stay long at Sunrise cafe.
|1 min
|yes
|3
|Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small...
|12 min
|Big Shouldered Aaron
|11
|Lori smith
|1 hr
|curious
|1
|Rockville skanks
|1 hr
|curious
|11
|Mike Ellis and Trump
|1 hr
|Annexer
|1
|Am I STUPID
|1 hr
|William D Matherly
|1
|Commissioners raise ante on jail
|2 hr
|Annexer
|2
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|7 hr
|Citizen Raising Cain
|25
|Mayor 2019?
|10 hr
|Wes T Stud
|13
|West Terre Haute
|10 hr
|THPD
|27
|
|Firemen pay
|11 hr
|Seriously82
|40
|Kevin Burke cried on TV like a little baby
|12 hr
|SkankHunt42
|13
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC