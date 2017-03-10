Indiana American to flush water mains

Indiana American to flush water mains

13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the company's Terre Haute service area from April 2 to May 14. The company conducts the annual maintenance program to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational, the company said. No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the work.

