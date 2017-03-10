Indiana 246 bridge over Eel River wil...

Indiana 246 bridge over Eel River will close in early April

A bridge on Indiana 246 spanning the Eel River will close on or after April 3, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced today. This bridge replacement project was awarded to HIS Constructors Inc. for $2.5 million.

