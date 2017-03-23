Illinois unemployment rate drops below 6 percent in February
The drop to 5.4 percent leaves Illinois' jobless rate at its lowest since late 2007. Preliminary numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released by the department Thursday indicate 25,600 non-farm jobs were added to Illinois' economy last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go!
|27 min
|Zander
|23
|happy ending (Apr '16)
|30 min
|Walter
|9
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|34 min
|Frank
|32
|Women
|36 min
|Notmine12
|1
|Massage with HAPPY ENDING (Jul '11)
|38 min
|Petey
|23
|poor service from waitress at davids 63 cafe
|47 min
|63cafe
|11
|gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ...
|51 min
|Across State Lines
|55
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC