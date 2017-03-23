Illinois unemployment rate drops belo...

Illinois unemployment rate drops below 6 percent in February

Friday

The drop to 5.4 percent leaves Illinois' jobless rate at its lowest since late 2007. Preliminary numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released by the department Thursday indicate 25,600 non-farm jobs were added to Illinois' economy last month.

Terre Haute, IN

