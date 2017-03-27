Illinois State recommends no tuition ...

Illinois State recommends no tuition increase for fall

Read more: Tribune-Star

Incoming Illinois State University students this fall won't pay more to attend the school than last year's freshman class if the board of trustees follows an administration recommendation. School President Larry Dietz said Wednesday not calling for a tuition increase despite the ongoing Illinois budget impasse is a "little silver lining."

