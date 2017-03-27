Illinois State recommends no tuition increase for fall
Incoming Illinois State University students this fall won't pay more to attend the school than last year's freshman class if the board of trustees follows an administration recommendation. School President Larry Dietz said Wednesday not calling for a tuition increase despite the ongoing Illinois budget impasse is a "little silver lining."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|36 min
|Blah
|221
|Who got shot at 27 & Beech
|39 min
|Fact checker
|17
|MethWomen
|42 min
|Idontgetit
|8
|641 Bypass
|1 hr
|TGIF
|7
|Farting at dinner is natural (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Recovery
|5
|Whats the best local band ?
|2 hr
|Shart pants
|13
|I like turtles!
|2 hr
|Lover
|2
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|4 hr
|Jennifer
|44
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Viper99
|1,953
|Firemen pay
|9 hr
|Viper99
|49
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC