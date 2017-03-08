IDOC Reveals Reason For Transferring Drew Peterson To Terre Haute Thursday, March 9
IDOC tells WGN-TV the move was requested because the former Bolingbrook police officer was labeled a "threat to safety and security of the department."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cops breaking rhe law
|5 min
|Liar
|5
|Dunkin Donuts
|5 min
|Sugar
|28
|Burger King Wabash
|41 min
|the 1 and only
|32
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|45 min
|Take action
|17
|Terry Rooksberry
|49 min
|goad teef
|16
|There's to many dope sick people on topix!
|1 hr
|The Donald
|30
|Trump Should Dump Some Food Stamp Abusers!
|1 hr
|Pence
|6
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|2 hr
|Judge Wapner
|211
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|4 hr
|VCSC
|46
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Bat Signal
|1,925
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC