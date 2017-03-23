I-70 lane restrictions start April 3 in Vigo County
Eastbound and westbound I-70 traffic will be down to one 12-feet lane in each direction between the 8- and 9-mile markers. The contractor will have the right lane closed in each direction while working on the bridges over Thompson Ditch and the Indiana Railroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Party mom's pawning kids on grandparents (Jun '13)
|13 min
|Anon
|23
|Girl's you don't take home to mom?
|32 min
|bubba
|3
|Is Carl Ross A Snitch
|33 min
|bubba
|9
|My husband is my best friend
|36 min
|your stupid
|8
|Sarah Patterson
|1 hr
|John Holmes
|31
|Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small...
|1 hr
|Grubby
|2
|Mayor 2019?
|1 hr
|William D Matherly
|7
|Firemen pay
|1 hr
|Taxpayer
|34
|Kevin Burke cried on TV like a little baby
|1 hr
|Seriously
|10
|West Terre Haute
|3 hr
|Eyeball
|26
|
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|Sun
|Voter
|33
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC