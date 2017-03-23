I-70 lane restrictions start April 3 ...

I-70 lane restrictions start April 3 in Vigo County

Read more: Tribune-Star

Eastbound and westbound I-70 traffic will be down to one 12-feet lane in each direction between the 8- and 9-mile markers. The contractor will have the right lane closed in each direction while working on the bridges over Thompson Ditch and the Indiana Railroad.

