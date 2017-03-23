House panel OKs letting staffers carr...

House panel OKs letting staffers carry guns in Statehouse

A House panel has advanced a measure to give legislative employees the right to carry guns at the Indiana Statehouse. State regulations that ban deadly weapons from the Statehouse already exempt judges, police officers and members of the Legislature.

