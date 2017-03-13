Honey Creek eighth-grader captures sp...

Honey Creek eighth-grader captures spelling bee crown

"E-o-c-e-n-e": Honey Creek Middle School eighth-grader Ishreet Lehal displays the Wabash Valley Regional Spelling Bee Champion trophy on Saturday at Sarah Scott Middle School after she took first place with the correct spelling of the word, "eocene." The definition of the word is "relating to or denoting the second epoch of the Tertiary period, between the Paleocene and Oligocene epochs."

