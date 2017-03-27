Heroin fears prompt Illinois sheriff to restart K-9 unit
A central Illinois sheriff's department has started a K-9 unit for the first time in 20 years due to fears of a heroin epidemic. The Effingham Daily News reports that the Clay County Sheriff's Department recently launched the unit after Deputy Cory Heuerman and a 2-year-old Malinois named Fallax received certifications.
|
