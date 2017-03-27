Heroin fears prompt Illinois sheriff ...

Heroin fears prompt Illinois sheriff to restart K-9 unit

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A central Illinois sheriff's department has started a K-9 unit for the first time in 20 years due to fears of a heroin epidemic. The Effingham Daily News reports that the Clay County Sheriff's Department recently launched the unit after Deputy Cory Heuerman and a 2-year-old Malinois named Fallax received certifications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fmla sisters 29 min Curious 5
My Black Lab Gave Birth To 8 Kittens 52 min Vodka 10
Cheeseman arrested Gang Activity 57 min Bird dog 16
Can a potato bug live in a persons ear? 59 min Microwave 8
Who got shot at 27 & Beech 1 hr Get a life 27
Farting at dinner is natural (Jun '15) 1 hr Ernie 7
Kenny pitts butt raped while in critical condition 1 hr Eli 7
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 3 hr question 237
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 8 hr Corporate Complia... 46
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Thu Viper99 1,953
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at March 31 at 10:21PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC