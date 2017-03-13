Guilty plea entered in incest case

A Terre Haute man accused of fathering his daughter's children has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor. Jamoka Dwayne Smith, 40, is facing a 20-year prison sentence according to terms of the plea agreement taken under advisement Friday afternoon in Vigo Superior Court 3 by Judge Sarah Mullican.

