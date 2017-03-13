Guilty plea entered in incest case
A Terre Haute man accused of fathering his daughter's children has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor. Jamoka Dwayne Smith, 40, is facing a 20-year prison sentence according to terms of the plea agreement taken under advisement Friday afternoon in Vigo Superior Court 3 by Judge Sarah Mullican.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Beck
|3 min
|Bandit Man
|19
|Stupid west T chicks
|19 min
|Jelly
|2
|I Can Leap Tall Buildings With A Single Bound '...
|29 min
|WonderWomansMom
|1
|Morgan Engler you are lazy!
|36 min
|Steph
|1
|Do you wear adult diapers? (Jul '13)
|38 min
|WonderWomansMom
|33
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|40 min
|WonderWomansMom
|3
|Amber osborn
|48 min
|Amanda
|1
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Rep Borders
|58
|VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|dogman
|75
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|calm voice
|1,944
|
|Mary Page up to no good
|12 hr
|Brooke
|17
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC