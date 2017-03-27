Grand jury clears Indianapolis officer in October shooting
A grand jury has cleared an Indianapolis police officer in an October shooting that wounded a man during what authorities described as a struggle over the officer's gun. The Marion County prosecutor's office announced Wednesday that the grand jury found no probable cause that a crime had been committed by police.
|
