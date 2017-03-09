There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 13 hrs ago, titled Give Five: New club working to make a difference in Terre Haute. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Give Five. As in five dollars and five hours of community service. That's simply all it takes for you to make a difference in your neighborhood.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.