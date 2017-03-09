Give Five: New club working to make a difference in Terre Haute
WTHI-TV Terre Haute
Give Five. As in five dollars and five hours of community service. That's simply all it takes for you to make a difference in your neighborhood.
#1 13 hrs ago
This way it helps to save our coffers and Make Terre Haute Great Again!!!!!!
Will you donate your time working for our great community?
