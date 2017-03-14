Gander Mountain closing some locations, not all
Gander Mountain is closing two stores in Indiana, including one of its Indianapolis-area locations, as part of a bankruptcy restructuring plan that will close 32 stores overall. Outdoor retailer Gander Mountain is closing two stores in Indiana as part of a bankruptcy restructuring plan, but the Greenwood location will remain open.
