Gander Mountain closing some locations, not all

Gander Mountain is closing two stores in Indiana, including one of its Indianapolis-area locations, as part of a bankruptcy restructuring plan that will close 32 stores overall. Outdoor retailer Gander Mountain is closing two stores in Indiana as part of a bankruptcy restructuring plan, but the Greenwood location will remain open.

