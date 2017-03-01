Funds Transfer ApprovedWednesday, March 1Terre Haute, Ind (WIBQ) -...
There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 11 hrs ago, titled Funds Transfer ApprovedWednesday, March 1Terre Haute, Ind (WIBQ) -.
The Terre Haute City Council approved a $5 million transfer of redevelopment funds to the city's general fund Tuesday afternoon in order to address a city general fund shortfall. The city administration said that they money was needed to avoid a potential shortfall that could have left without the money to pay employees.
#1 10 hrs ago
Geeb to Geeb!
