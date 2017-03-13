Free rides home offered on St. Pat's Day
Don't rely on lucky charms to get you home on St. Patrick's Day if you've had too much green beer. Local law firm Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin is continuing its Safe and Sober program by providing free cab rides home to adults who have had one too many drinks to celebrate the holiday.
|
