Former Lighthouse Mission could become apartments
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaRedevelopment: Flaherty & Collins, an Indianapolis development, construction and management firm, would like to develop the former Lighthouse Mission building on Wabash Avenue into apartments. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaRedevelopment: Flaherty & Collins, an Indianapolis development, construction and management firm, would like to develop the former Lighthouse Mission building on Wabash Avenue into apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you wear adult diapers? (Jul '13)
|3 min
|Helllooooooo
|38
|Status on Heather Barrett
|5 min
|Frank
|2
|new jail
|17 min
|ISU
|10
|Josh Cobb
|49 min
|Uncle Tomy
|2
|Meth dealers
|58 min
|Paulie
|28
|When you touch your bhole after chopping up jal... (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Doink
|10
|Dogs with dingleberries (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|Put it on me
|10
|gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ...
|1 hr
|Michael
|48
|Jon Swaner Post
|1 hr
|Hillary
|18
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC