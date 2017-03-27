Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble
Ford is recalling more than 570,000 vehicles in North America and Europe to fix separate problems that can cause engine fires and doors to fly open unexpectedly. The recalls will hit the company's bottom line in the first quarter of this year.
