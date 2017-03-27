Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire r...

Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Ford is recalling more than 570,000 vehicles in North America and Europe to fix separate problems that can cause engine fires and doors to fly open unexpectedly. The recalls will hit the company's bottom line in the first quarter of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Party mom's pawning kids on grandparents (Jun '13) 3 min System is screwed 26
Mike Holton arrested AGAIN 8 min System is screwed 5
New jail, county council. 2 hr being Frank 7
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 3 hr Yvonne 39
What the h. Is going on at free birds? 3 hr Dick Chaney 3
My guts smell like dead skunks 3 hr Who who who 19
MethWomen 4 hr AllSeeingEye69 5
Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small... 6 hr Bob 19
Firemen pay 7 hr Who cares 45
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr curious 1,950
Megan Combs 12 hr Hideyokids 41
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC