Ford recalling nearly 32,000 vehicles...

Ford recalling nearly 32,000 vehicles for air bag defect

17 hrs ago

Ford Motor Co is recalling 31,867 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because their driver's side air bags may not inflate properly. The recall affects the 2016-2017 Ford Edge, the 2016-2017 Lincoln MKX and the 2017 Lincoln Continental.

Terre Haute, IN

