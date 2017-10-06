Food Inspections March 6-10, 2017
McDonald's #6137, 2111 Lafayette Ave., -Soda nozzles unclean in lobby; Pass thru trays and racks found with greasy residue and grease build up. Thornton's Oil #78, 2665 S. St Rd 46, -Ice chute on soda fountains found with debris and on chute in ice machine in back room.
