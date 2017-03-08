Florida man pleads guilty to sexual battery
A Florida man accused of child molesting has pleaded guilty in Vigo County to sexual battery and child neglect to avoid a trial set for next week. Alan Womack, 49, is allowed to return to Jacksonville, Florida, according to terms of the plea agreement accepted today in Vigo Superior Court 3. Womack was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction, but was released today from the Vigo County Jail with credit for serving less than one year awaiting trial.
