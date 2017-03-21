Filmmaker encourages next generation of writers
Mark Gibson, writer and producer of "The Story of Terre Haute" documentary, reads a riddle in a book of poems by Honey Creek Middle School student Brooke Ireland. Gibson spoke to the student body Monday morning at the school's 13th annual Writers Fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rules about pooping on the first date (Sep '15)
|30 min
|Hillary Clinton
|4
|Boycott Fox News Also!
|37 min
|Jack
|1
|Edwerd Snowded On FBI Comey!
|1 hr
|Jack
|3
|Ladies massages
|1 hr
|Try it
|1
|What I had for dinner tonight
|1 hr
|Crane
|7
|Megan Combs
|1 hr
|Terre Haute
|21
|Conway Twitty
|1 hr
|Leeanna
|5
|Meth dealers
|3 hr
|WonderWomansMom
|20
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Bill
|68
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|8 hr
|Dontyoupointyourf...
|18
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC