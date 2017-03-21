Filmmaker encourages next generation ...

Filmmaker encourages next generation of writers

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Mark Gibson, writer and producer of "The Story of Terre Haute" documentary, reads a riddle in a book of poems by Honey Creek Middle School student Brooke Ireland. Gibson spoke to the student body Monday morning at the school's 13th annual Writers Fair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rules about pooping on the first date (Sep '15) 30 min Hillary Clinton 4
Boycott Fox News Also! 37 min Jack 1
Edwerd Snowded On FBI Comey! 1 hr Jack 3
Ladies massages 1 hr Try it 1
What I had for dinner tonight 1 hr Crane 7
Megan Combs 1 hr Terre Haute 21
Conway Twitty 1 hr Leeanna 5
Meth dealers 3 hr WonderWomansMom 20
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 4 hr Bill 68
Judy Anderson needs to go 8 hr Dontyoupointyourf... 18
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC