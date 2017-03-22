FDA links rare cancer, 9 deaths, to textured breast implants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it has received reports of 9 deaths and more than 350 cases of a rare blood cancer linked to breast implants. The FDA said Tuesday it now agrees with the World Health Organization, which concluded years ago this type of lymphoma can develop following breasts implants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ANgie Groth
|38 min
|Real talk444
|9
|J P's stop and shop gas station hates the US mi...
|38 min
|Annoyed
|2
|Meth dealers
|1 hr
|Buddies4Life
|24
|Who wants to search my cavity?
|1 hr
|Deidre
|1
|Anyone else having foot pain? (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Roger
|6
|Cold pack or fresh and still warm? (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|911 operator
|3
|Ronald Stallings
|1 hr
|Trent
|8
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Observer
|75
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|3 hr
|Mike
|26
|Jon Swaner home Foreclosed
|3 hr
|Josh
|8
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC