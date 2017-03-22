FDA links rare cancer, 9 deaths, to t...

FDA links rare cancer, 9 deaths, to textured breast implants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it has received reports of 9 deaths and more than 350 cases of a rare blood cancer linked to breast implants. The FDA said Tuesday it now agrees with the World Health Organization, which concluded years ago this type of lymphoma can develop following breasts implants.

