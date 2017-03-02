Driver arrested after vehicle crashes...

Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into house at 15th and Crawford identified

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

When our crew got on the scene Tuesday morning they found an SUV had crashed into the front of the house located at 631 S. 15th Street. Terre Haute Police told News 10 on Tuesday that they had arrested the driver, but the name was not released until Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miss Independent (Sep '15) 12 min Donald J Trump 48
freemasons 26 min curious 1
Are you bougie? 31 min Papa dont preach 1
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 1 hr Wow 9
Bubble butttss 1 hr Risky Biz 6
What is the newest strippers name at 6th ave 1 hr Ladonna 4
DeBaun's 2nd thread now gone too 1 hr for really real 3
Mayor gets redevelopment $ 4 hr Ferguson here we ... 29
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr Master-bates 1,913
40-60 in Verve brawl 5 hr U KnowItAll 36
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 15 hr Cletus 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC