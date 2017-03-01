Drawing closer: Residents report boost in caution after Delphi teen slayings
During the viewing a couple weeks ago for Abby Williams and Libby German, 13-year-old Zaynah Welch and her mom showed their support by holding signs outside of Delphi High School. Throughout Delphi, pink, purple and teal ribbons are hung as a tribute to homicide victims Libby German and Abby Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|2 min
|Yep
|57
|Duke Energy Thugs
|32 min
|sugarnspice
|51
|Duke has to borrow again
|43 min
|lay off time
|6
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|49 min
|Iph
|1,917
|70 the new 60?
|1 hr
|Shadow
|5
|There's to many dope sick people on topix!
|1 hr
|He is a puppet
|11
|Friend with benefits
|1 hr
|Geena
|7
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|1 hr
|I Know
|49
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|Xxx
|28
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|9 hr
|Citizen Raising Cain
|25
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC