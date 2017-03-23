Deputies use security video to hunt down burglary suspect
Sullivan County sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in the Feb. 3 theft of a salt water pump from Shelburn Oil Investment Properties, Sheriff Clark Cottom said Saturday. Arrested was Michael B. Bryan, 34, of Bridgeport, Illinois.
